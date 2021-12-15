Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $10.26 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $142,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.79. 11,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.