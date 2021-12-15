Avitas Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sonos worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.89. 43,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,583. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SONO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

