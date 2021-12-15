Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,222,062 shares of company stock valued at $199,777,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

