Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

PM opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

