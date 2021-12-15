Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 39 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 202.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 9.5% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 86.6% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.2% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 87.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $307.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.98. The firm has a market cap of $219.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

