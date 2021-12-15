Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,095 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

