Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $260,000 Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

LCID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 36.75.

LCID stock opened at 40.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 38.59. Lucid Group Inc has a 52 week low of 9.90 and a 52 week high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

