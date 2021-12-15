Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 136 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $298.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.14, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.52 and its 200 day moving average is $288.66. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.83.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

