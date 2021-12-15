Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 33.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 29.3% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 68,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $2,519,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

