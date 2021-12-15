Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $252,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,377.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $110,869,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $45,575,344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 60.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,863,000 after purchasing an additional 524,289 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

