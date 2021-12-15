Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $237,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

