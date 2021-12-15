Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in United States Steel by 61.5% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of X opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

