Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 93,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

