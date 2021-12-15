Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 137 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

