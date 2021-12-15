Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVLR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.23.

AVLR opened at $141.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.21 and its 200 day moving average is $163.47. Avalara has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $13,713,118. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

