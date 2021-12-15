Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by Somerset Capital Management LLP

Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Autohome accounts for 7.5% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP owned about 1.23% of Autohome worth $73,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 671.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.32. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

