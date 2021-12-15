Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 79 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 79 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total transaction of $21,163.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $263.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,654,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $471,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,355,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

