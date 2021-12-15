Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Down 59.4% in November

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the November 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

