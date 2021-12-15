Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $530.00.

Several research firms have commented on ATLKY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

