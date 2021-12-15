Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Declares Dividend of $0.42

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4151 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09.

ASBFY traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,715. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Associated British Foods from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,367.50.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

