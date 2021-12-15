Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

In other Repligen news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $252.53 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

