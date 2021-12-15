Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 503 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after purchasing an additional 318,079 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in New York Times during the second quarter valued at $681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 13.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 57.9% during the second quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

NYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.79.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.