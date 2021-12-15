Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 6,304 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after buying an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,344,000 after buying an additional 605,163 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after buying an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VFC stock opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.18. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

