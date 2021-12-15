Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,424 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after purchasing an additional 541,551 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $130.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.18. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

