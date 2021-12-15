Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $355,000 Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 179.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

