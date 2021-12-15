Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 7,586 Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,858 shares of company stock valued at $195,346 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HMN stock opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.59. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

