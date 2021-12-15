Aspiriant LLC Sells 906 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total value of $2,240,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 446,250 shares of company stock valued at $141,524,465. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $277.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

