Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 27.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.74.

