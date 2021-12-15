Aspiriant LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $66.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92.

