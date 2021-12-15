Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.70. Aspen Group has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $12.02.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aspen Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Aspen Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASPU shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

