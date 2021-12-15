Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($85.90) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AHT. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($76.65) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($70.70) to GBX 5,700 ($75.33) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,230 ($82.33) to GBX 6,650 ($87.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,961.11 ($78.78).

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,954.19 ($78.69) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,246 ($42.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,448.22 ($98.43). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,057.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,665.44. The company has a market capitalization of £26.56 billion and a PE ratio of 32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

