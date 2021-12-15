Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,482,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,510,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after purchasing an additional 353,355 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.25 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.