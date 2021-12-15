Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $7.33

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.56. Arrival shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 8,012 shares changing hands.

ARVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Arrival alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arrival by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Arrival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Arrival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.