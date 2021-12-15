Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Down 8.9%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s share price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.88. 14,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 707,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,035,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

