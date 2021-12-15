Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €7.20 ($8.09) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.39% from the company’s previous close.

AT1 has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.76) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.19) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.10 ($7.97).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €5.32 ($5.98) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.35. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €5.20 ($5.84) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.04).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

