ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.55

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 35625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $856.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

