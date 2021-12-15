ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.93 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0680 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and $148,791.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,735.18 or 0.07880802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00076596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,359.74 or 0.99923522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002545 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.