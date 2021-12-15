Armen Shanafelt Buys 121,799 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Director Armen Shanafelt acquired 121,799 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $447,002.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Armen Shanafelt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Armen Shanafelt bought 14,685 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.25.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.51. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGLE. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,847,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,639,000 after buying an additional 147,689 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

