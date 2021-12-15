Armen Shanafelt Acquires 14,685 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Director Armen Shanafelt purchased 14,685 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Armen Shanafelt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Armen Shanafelt purchased 121,799 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $447,002.33.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $193.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 172,049 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 341,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGLE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.