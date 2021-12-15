Armen Shanafelt Acquires 14,685 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Director Armen Shanafelt purchased 14,685 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Armen Shanafelt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 9th, Armen Shanafelt purchased 121,799 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $447,002.33.
NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $193.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.51.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 172,049 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 341,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGLE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
