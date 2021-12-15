Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.88

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.88 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.31 ($0.06). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,403,725 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.74. The company has a market cap of £22.92 million and a P/E ratio of -48.00.

About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

