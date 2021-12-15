Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.24 and last traded at $31.24. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARLUF)

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems. It offers products and services, including electronic gaming machines, video lottery terminal systems and casino management systems. The company engages in the on-line social gaming and real money wager markets.

