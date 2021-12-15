Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 52-Week High at $135.09

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.09 and last traded at $134.10, with a volume of 51631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Arista Networks to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.75.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $12,951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 929,143 shares of company stock worth $222,905,467. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 46.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,185,000 after buying an additional 221,275 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Arista Networks by 14.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $298,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

