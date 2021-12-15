Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $12,951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,815,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 929,143 shares of company stock valued at $222,905,467 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after acquiring an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET opened at $131.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.75. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

