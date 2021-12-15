Ares Management Llc Sells 8,374 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CRC opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in California Resources by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 5,534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

CRC has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

