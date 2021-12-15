Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARNA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.
Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $94.08.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.
Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
