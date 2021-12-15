Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARNA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $94.08.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

