Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:AFACU) Quiet Period Will End on December 20th

Arena Fortify Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AFACU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 20th. Arena Fortify Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Arena Fortify Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Arena Fortify Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

