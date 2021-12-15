Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,085 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $345.64 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.44.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.