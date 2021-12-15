Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,765 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after buying an additional 52,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,650,000 after buying an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,188,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.