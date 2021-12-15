Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $342.76 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $348.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.51. The firm has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.57.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

