Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.28 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,899 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,886 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 843,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,664,000 after acquiring an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,707,000 after purchasing an additional 552,028 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $162.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.94 and its 200-day moving average is $154.42.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

